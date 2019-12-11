Pomegreat Pomegranate Juice Drink 1 Litre

Poor taste owing to Stevia sweetener.
I know not about the quality of this juice. Neither do I know why pure pomegranate juice is cannot be supplied on its own. As it is sold here, it is ghastly. The only good thing about this is its pourer; so superior to the Morrisons pomegranate juice which, though, is far more tasty. Low marks Tesco. The Low marks.
Yuk
I don't know how the company can sell this as having 'no artificial sweetrners' it still contains srevia in its processed form. It makes it horribly sweet Only suitable for an American palate?
Vile, watery & expensive. Very disappointing
I used to love this juice but haven't had it for a few years due to its cost. What a shock to find that it is has been taken over by a new company and is watery and has a revolting taste due to going sugar free. If you like pomegranate juice do not bother with this. It is vile.