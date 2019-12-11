By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pomegreat Pomegranate Juice Drink 1 Litre

1.5(3)Write a review
Pomegreat Pomegranate Juice Drink 1 Litre
£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Product Description

  • Pomegranate Juice Drink with Sweetener
  • Ever Heard about Stevia?
  • Stevia is a plant from the Aster family. The extract of its leaves is a sweetener which is up to 300 times sweeter than sugar, but without the calories.
  • Rich in Vitamins:
  • Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision and a normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children
  • Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Our wonderful variety of pomegranate produces the sweetest and best-tasting juice.
  • Grown in our California orchards for the whole family to enjoy
  • Rich in vitamins A-C-D-E
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars from the fruit, sweetened with stevia leaf extract
  • Free from preservatives and artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 1l
Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (28%) (Pomegranate 24%, Aronia 4%), Steviol Glycosides (Sweetener), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins A, C, D & E

Storage

After opening, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 daysBest before: see top of box

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Wonderful Brands BVBA,
  • Franklin Rooseveltlaan 348U,
  • B-9000 Gent,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • info@pomegreat.com
  • Visit www.pomegreat.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 76 kJ / 18 kcal
Fat 0g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.2g
- of which sugars 4.2g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0g
Vitamin A 120µg (15%*)
Vitamin C 12mg (15%*)
Vitamin D 0.75µg (15%*)
Vitamin E 1.8mg (15%*)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor taste owing to Stevia sweetener.

1 stars

I know not about the quality of this juice. Neither do I know why pure pomegranate juice is cannot be supplied on its own. As it is sold here, it is ghastly. The only good thing about this is its pourer; so superior to the Morrisons pomegranate juice which, though, is far more tasty. Low marks Tesco. The Low marks.

Yuk

3 stars

I don't know how the company can sell this as having 'no artificial sweetrners' it still contains srevia in its processed form. It makes it horribly sweet Only suitable for an American palate?

Vile, watery & expensive. Very disappointing

1 stars

I used to love this juice but haven't had it for a few years due to its cost. What a shock to find that it is has been taken over by a new company and is watery and has a revolting taste due to going sugar free. If you like pomegranate juice do not bother with this. It is vile.

