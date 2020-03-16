Chevington Grated Mild Cheddar Cheese 400G
Offer
Product Description
- Fine English Cheese.
- Traditionally made.
- Free of preservatives.
- Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations - London.
- Under the supervision of the RABBINATE of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London.
- KOSHER INCLUDING PASSOVER.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Added Ingredients:, Anti-Caking Agent: Potato Starch
Storage
KEEP REFRIGERATED.
Preparation and Usage
- ONCE OPEN USE WITHIN 3 DAYS.
- Ideal for: Sandwiches, Pizza, Quiches, Salads and a wide variety of delicious snacks and cooked dishes.
- Contains Pasteurised Cows Milk.
Name and address
- Chevington Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M25 0HE.
Return to
- Chevington Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M25 0HE.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1700kj / 410 Kcal
|Protein
|24.8g
|Carbohydrates
|0.1g
|Fat
|34.4g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020