Chevington Grated Mild Cheddar Cheese 400G

£ 3.87
£9.68/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Fine English Cheese.
  • Traditionally made.
  • Free of preservatives.
  • Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations - London.
  • Under the supervision of the RABBINATE of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London.
  • KOSHER INCLUDING PASSOVER.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Added Ingredients:, Anti-Caking Agent: Potato Starch

Storage

KEEP REFRIGERATED.

Preparation and Usage

  • ONCE OPEN USE WITHIN 3 DAYS.
  • Ideal for: Sandwiches, Pizza, Quiches, Salads and a wide variety of delicious snacks and cooked dishes.
  • Contains Pasteurised Cows Milk.

Name and address

  • Chevington Ltd,
  • Manchester,
  • M25 0HE.

Return to

  • Chevington Ltd,
  • Manchester,
  • M25 0HE.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1700kj / 410 Kcal
Protein 24.8g
Carbohydrates0.1g
Fat 34.4g

