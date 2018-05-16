By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Kiwi 4 Pack

Tesco Organic Kiwi 4 Pack
£ 1.15
£0.29/each
A typical kiwi contains
  • Energy186kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Kiwi Fruit

Ripen firm fruit at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit. Bring to room temperature before eating. Wash before use.

Produce of Chile, Greece, New Zealand

  • Preparation Guidelines: Cut fruit in half and scoop out the flesh

4 Servings

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

4

Typical Valuesper 100gA serving contains
Energy233kJ / 55kcal186kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate10.6g8.5g
Sugars10.3g8.2g
Fibre1.9g1.5g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C59mg (74%NRV)47mg (59%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

