Weight Watchers Malted Danish Sliced Bread 400G

Best bread ever.
This is the best bread ever, light texture and tasty. Unlike normal bread it seems to stay fresh and doesn’t get that horrible mouldy smell after a few days.
Tastes lovely, freezes well.
Delicious even if you're not on a diet, I love it!
This malted bread is so tasty even just on its own with a little low fat spread. It's only 51 cals per slice so I have two every time, and it it's not just 'full of air' like many other low cal brands, and you get that lovely malty taste without the clagginess as with some other, thicker malted granary types It seems to compliment everything you want to use it with - I highly recommend this bread even if you're not trying to lose weight - it's truly delicious! Please don't ever stop making it Weight watchers!