Weight Watchers Malted Danish Sliced Bread 400G

5(3)Write a review
Weight Watchers Malted Danish Sliced Bread 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy213kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g

Product Description

  • Sliced White Bread with Malted Wheat Flakes and Wheat Bran
  • About us.
  • At WW, we're here to inspire you with practical tools, a supportive community and products you'll love - so you can build helpful habits that last.
  • 51 calories per slice
  • Low fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Baked by Warburtons
  • 1 SmartPoints value per slice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (5%), Yeast, Coarse Wheat Bran (2%), Wheat Gluten, Cane Molasses, Salt, Fermented Wheat Starch and Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses: Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

To enjoy our baking as its best - store in a cool, dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible, and use within three months.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure of label.

Number of uses

Contains 20 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger at suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to Warburtons Ltd., quoting the quality code from the bag closure or label.
  • Or Freephone 0800 243684

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gPer average slice (20.4g)Adult RI*% RI* per Slice
Energy (kJ/kcal)1046kJ/213kJ/8400kJ/3%
-249kcal51kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.2g0.4g70g1%
(of which Saturates) 0.7g0.1g20g1%
Carbohydrates44.0g9.0g260g3%
(of which Sugars) 2.7g0.6g90g1%
Fibre 4.4g0.9g
Protein 11.1g2.3g50g5%
Salt 1.0g0.2g6g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 20 slices----

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best bread ever.

5 stars

This is the best bread ever, light texture and tasty. Unlike normal bread it seems to stay fresh and doesn’t get that horrible mouldy smell after a few days.

Tastes lovely, freezes well.

5 stars

Tastes lovely, freezes well.

Delicious even if you're not on a diet, I love it!

5 stars

This malted bread is so tasty even just on its own with a little low fat spread. It's only 51 cals per slice so I have two every time, and it it's not just 'full of air' like many other low cal brands, and you get that lovely malty taste without the clagginess as with some other, thicker malted granary types It seems to compliment everything you want to use it with - I highly recommend this bread even if you're not trying to lose weight - it's truly delicious! Please don't ever stop making it Weight watchers!

