sweetcorn eyak
they have ruined this soup by putting sweetcorn in it eyak
Thick, Noodley, Water.
I need to say up front, I really like chicken noodle soup. I've made it from scratch as an adult and I even loved the dried, packet stuff when I was poorly as a kid. I purchased this product because I thought it'd be both more convenient and better quality than the packet stuff. And, it is indeed, as you'd expect, more convenient to open a tin, lash the contents into a pan and heat it up than it is to heat and rehydrate a packet of dried soup. As for quality however, boy, was I wrong! I suspect that whoever is responsible for developing this recipe was aiming for a chicken noodle/chicken and sweetcorn soup combo. They missed the target. In fact, they missed the barn the target was in. The list of ingredients on the can differs quite drastically from the bowl of soup in front of me. 2% chicken and 2% sweetcorn? In my dreams! While there is a sufficiency of sweetcorn kernels, I have counted a total of three, MINUSCULE, pieces of chicken. And the flavour of the soup itself brings new meaning to the word, "bland." Whoever was responsible for the marketing blurb on the side of the can, "A comforting bowlful of soup, deliciously moreish and hits the spot right when you need it." has either never been in the same room as a bowl of this soup or has a wicked sense of humour. Personally, I'm having difficulty adequately expressing my disappointment that there are 5 more cans of this thick, noodley, water in my larder.