Heinz Chicken Noodle Soup 400G

Heinz Chicken Noodle Soup 400G
£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Per 1/2 can (200g)
  • Energy275kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    21%

Product Description

  • Chicken Noodle Soup.
  • WARMING HEARTS SINCE 1910.
  • Nothings says 'home' like a deliciously warming bowlful of Heinz soup.
  • One bowl of Heinz Chicken Noodle - flecked with red pepper and sweetcorn - and your day feels that little bit better.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • LOW FAT.
  • ONLY TRUSTED INGREDIENTS.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Noodles (10%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White), Modified Cornflour, Chicken (2%), Sweetcorn (2%), Onions, Red Peppers, Cornflour, Sugar, Flavourings (contain Celery, Celeriac), Concentrated Poultry Stock (Turkey, Chicken), Salt, Yeast Extract, Herb Extracts, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract, Herb, Colour - Beta-Carotene

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in a pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the code on the can end.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 138kJ275kJ
-32kcal64kcal3%
Fat 0.3g0.6g1%
- of which saturates 0.1g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate 6.1g12.1g5%
- of which sugars 1.2g2.3g3%
Fibre 0.2g0.3g
Protein 1.3g2.7g5%
Salt 0.6g1.2g21%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

sweetcorn eyak

2 stars

they have ruined this soup by putting sweetcorn in it eyak

Thick, Noodley, Water.

1 stars

I need to say up front, I really like chicken noodle soup. I've made it from scratch as an adult and I even loved the dried, packet stuff when I was poorly as a kid. I purchased this product because I thought it'd be both more convenient and better quality than the packet stuff. And, it is indeed, as you'd expect, more convenient to open a tin, lash the contents into a pan and heat it up than it is to heat and rehydrate a packet of dried soup. As for quality however, boy, was I wrong! I suspect that whoever is responsible for developing this recipe was aiming for a chicken noodle/chicken and sweetcorn soup combo. They missed the target. In fact, they missed the barn the target was in. The list of ingredients on the can differs quite drastically from the bowl of soup in front of me. 2% chicken and 2% sweetcorn? In my dreams! While there is a sufficiency of sweetcorn kernels, I have counted a total of three, MINUSCULE, pieces of chicken. And the flavour of the soup itself brings new meaning to the word, "bland." Whoever was responsible for the marketing blurb on the side of the can, "A comforting bowlful of soup, deliciously moreish and hits the spot right when you need it." has either never been in the same room as a bowl of this soup or has a wicked sense of humour. Personally, I'm having difficulty adequately expressing my disappointment that there are 5 more cans of this thick, noodley, water in my larder.

