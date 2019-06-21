Tesco 2 X Baked Potatoes With Cheese 450G

Big lump of cheese did not melt
The cheese ? it was rubbish It, the cheese stayed as a big lump in the middle of the spud. Did not melt into the potato. So what was the point of making this product. I should have got a baking potato and added some cheese.
Sadly no cheese taste!
There was no cheese flavour at all with these potatoes. They were good as plain baked potato but disappointing.
Not enough cheese
Thin layer of cheese, but a lot of dry potato beneath it
This product was better than expected.Easy to cook
This product was better than expected.Easy to cook in the oven as it makes it crispy and fluffy potato.Although you can do them in the microwave it makes them soggy and not very nice.Will definately buy them again.
And they looked so nice in the picture!!
I never usually buy Tesco ready meals, but I thought 'how can you go wrong with a baked potato'. I soon found out when I sampled one of these. Skin was soggy and inside the potato tasted like last week's reheated mash. The other one went in the bin.
Awful taste and no cheese flavour at all
The potato tasted fake and there was no taste of cheese at all. I gave it to the dog