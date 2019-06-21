By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 X Baked Potatoes With Cheese 450G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 2 X Baked Potatoes With Cheese 450G
£ 2.60
£5.78/kg
One baked potato
  • Energy894kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 418kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Baked potatoes with a Cheddar cheese and mashed potato filling, topped with Cheddar cheese.
  • Crispy potato blended with rich creamy Cheddar Cheesy & Smooth
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Potato (81%), Skimmed Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Salt, Pepper.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results, oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 30-35 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Alternatively for a crispier product place baked potatoes directly on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven, increase oven temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for 30-35 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 40-45 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Alternatively for a crispier product place baked potatoes directly on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven, increase oven temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for 40-45 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Serves 1: 800W/900W 4 mins / 3 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Serves 2: 800W/900W 4 1/2 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne baked potato (214g**)
Energy418kJ / 99kcal894kJ / 212kcal
Fat2.0g4.2g
Saturates1.3g2.7g
Carbohydrate16.4g35.0g
Sugars2.2g4.8g
Fibre1.9g4.0g
Protein3.0g6.5g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Big lump of cheese did not melt

2 stars

The cheese ? it was rubbish It, the cheese stayed as a big lump in the middle of the spud. Did not melt into the potato. So what was the point of making this product. I should have got a baking potato and added some cheese.

Sadly no cheese taste!

3 stars

There was no cheese flavour at all with these potatoes. They were good as plain baked potato but disappointing.

Not enough cheese

3 stars

Thin layer of cheese, but a lot of dry potato beneath it

This product was better than expected.Easy to cook

5 stars

This product was better than expected.Easy to cook in the oven as it makes it crispy and fluffy potato.Although you can do them in the microwave it makes them soggy and not very nice.Will definately buy them again.

And they looked so nice in the picture!!

1 stars

I never usually buy Tesco ready meals, but I thought 'how can you go wrong with a baked potato'. I soon found out when I sampled one of these. Skin was soggy and inside the potato tasted like last week's reheated mash. The other one went in the bin.

Awful taste and no cheese flavour at all

1 stars

The potato tasted fake and there was no taste of cheese at all. I gave it to the dog

