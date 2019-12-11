By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Branston Small Chunk Pickle 720G

Branston Small Chunk Pickle 720G
Product Description

  • Sweet Pickle with Small Chunk Mixed Vegetables and Spices
  • For other Branston delights visit www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
  • The great taste of Branston with smaller chunks for easier spreading.
  • Have You Tried?
  • Small Chunk in a squeezy bottle?
  • Spreads easily on sandwiches
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 720g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables in variable proportions (51%) (Carrot, Rutabaga, Onion, Cauliflower), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Tomato Purée, Date Paste (Dates, Rice Flour), Apple Pulp, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Colouring Food (Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Herb and Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks.Best Before End: See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion:
  • Use a spoon to add me to your favourite sandwich.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Customer Quality Guarantee:
  • If you are not entirely satisfied, please retain the packaging & contact as per below or visit our website.
  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032

Net Contents

720g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100g
Energy 653kJ/159kcal
Fat 0.8g
of which Saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates35g
of which Sugars 29g
Fibre 1.7g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 3.9g

