Branston Pickle 360G

Like the Branson smooth , it has a tainted taste , not nice at all
Vegetables in variable proportions (52%) (Carrot, Rutabaga, Onion, Cauliflower), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Date Paste (Dates, Rice Flour), Salt, Apple Pulp, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Colouring Food (Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Herb and Spice Extracts
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks.Best Before End: See Cap
Jar. Recyclable
360g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold per 100g
|Energy
|667kJ/157kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|36g
|of which Sugars
|31g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|3.5g
