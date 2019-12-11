Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum 35Cl

Product Description
- Rum
- BACARDI Carta Blanca is a light tasting and aromatic white rum with delicate floral and fruity notes, ideal for mixing.
- Appearance: Clear, polished, shimmering and bright, water white
- Aroma/Nose: Impressions of light vanilla, (which serves to bring up the other flavours) and fresh apricot. Crisp woody herbs (lavender, thyme), flowers, subtle fresh fruits, soft nuts (ground almonds/marzipan), light banana
- Taste/Palate: Mild, soft, aromatic and delicate. Candied fruit, crystallised fruit, impressions of vanilla and apricot, sweet, creamy almond/marzipan flavours (almond croissant), Sweet fruity overtones, smooth and light.
- Finish: Dry, crisp and very clean finish, slightly sweet.
- In 1862, Don Facundo Bacardi Masso, set out to create a rum like no other. He spent the next decade perfecting blends that he was proud to serve to the people of Cuba. He never settled, always looking for ways to improve his product.
- In our new bottle designs we pay tribute to Don Facundo Bacardi Masso and the legacy of his rum; showcasing stories of the Bacardi family and history over 153 years, and celebrating the human craft and passion that still goes into every bottle today.
- New Bottle. Same Relentless Passion.
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
13.1
ABV
37.5% vol
Country
Puerto Rico
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Rum imported from Puerto Rico
Preparation and Usage
- As this rum neither dominates nor disappears, it mixes well with all sodas and fresh juices, as well as your favourite cola.
- Alternatively learn how to make the original BACARDI Mojito at www.bacardi.com
Distributor address
- Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
- Winchester,
- SO23 7TW.
Return to
- Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
- Winchester,
- SO23 7TW.
- www.bacardi.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
350ml ℮
