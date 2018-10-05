By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Indian Tonic Water 4 X 1 Ltrs

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Indian Tonic Water 4 X 1 Ltrs
£ 1.50
£0.04/100ml
One glass
  • Energy169kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 67kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Indian tonic water with sugar and sweeteners.
  • SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus
  • Subtly bitter & zesty
  • Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 4000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavourings (contains Quinine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Sodium Saccharin).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy67kJ / 16kcal169kJ / 40kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.6g9.0g
Sugars3.6g9.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

  • Per 250ml
    • Energy169kJ 40kcal
      2%
    • Fat0g
      0%
    • Saturates0g
      0%
    • Sugars9.0g
      10%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 67kJ / 16kcal

    • Subtly bitter & zesty
    • Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus
    • Suitable for vegans

    Information

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

    Number of uses

    16 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
    Energy67kJ / 16kcal169kJ / 40kcal
    Fat0g0g
    Saturates0g0g
    Carbohydrate3.6g9.0g
    Sugars3.6g9.0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein0g0g
    Salt<0.01g<0.01g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavour

5 stars

Tesco tonic water is the perfect mixer, my wife loves it with her gin. Plenty of fizz in it and no need to pay out for expensive tonic, it tastes just about as good.

Usually bought next

Tesco Soda Water 4 X 1Litre

£ 1.50
£0.04/100ml

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Offer

The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg

£ 1.00
£0.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here