Tesco Indian Tonic Water 4 X 1 Ltrs

Great flavour
Tesco tonic water is the perfect mixer, my wife loves it with her gin. Plenty of fizz in it and no need to pay out for expensive tonic, it tastes just about as good.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 67kJ / 16kcal
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavourings (contains Quinine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Sodium Saccharin).
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
16 Servings
Bottle. Widely Recycled Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores
4 x 1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|67kJ / 16kcal
|169kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.
