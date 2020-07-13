Garnier Belle Colour 5.5 Natural Light Auburn Permanent Hair Dye
Garnier Belle Color Nourishing Permanent Red Hair DyeProtects, nourishes and adds shine with the nourishing conditioner enriched with wheat germTop tips for home hair dye: Use an old towel as permanent hair dye may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining from the permanent hair dye.Hair Dye can only lighten your natural hair colour 1 to 2 levels - check the back of pack to see if it is the right hair colour shade for you.At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Belle Color permanent red hair dye allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home, giving you natural-looking radiant hair colour results with up to 100% grey coverage. Belle Color Permanent hair dye protects nourishes and adds shine to your hair whilst it colours as the colour crème and nourishing conditioner are enriched with wheat germ oil.How to find the perfect red shade for you:Have you ever wondered what the hair colour numbers mean? The first number of a Hair Colour is how Light or Dark the Red Hair Dye will be, for example 4.5 is a Deep Auburn, 5.5 is an Light Auburn. The second number is the reflect which gives the hair dye the red colour. Always check the back of pack to see if it is the right shade for you.
If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes.
Up to 100% grey hair coverageNatural-looking, radiant red hair colour resultCan't decide between 2 shades? Always choose the lightest hair dye shadeIf you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes
Ingredients
Colour Cream: Aqua / Water, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Cocamide MIPA, Oleth-30, Ammonium Hydroxide, Deceth-5, Glycerin, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Hexadimethrine Chloride, p-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Metabisulfite, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Chloride, Ethanolamine, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-67, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Ammonium Thiolactate, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L C177316/2), Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L C202321/1), Nourishing Cream Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, PEG-150/Decyl Alcohol/SMDI Copolymer, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Acrylates Copolymer, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L C217618/1)
Preparation and Usage
How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Belle Color Permanent Hair Dye:Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any home hair dye products.Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions. Top tips for home hair dye: Use an old towel as permanent hair dye may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining from the permanent hair dye. Hair Dye can only lighten your natural hair colour 1 to 2 levels - check the back of pack to see if it is the right hair colour shade for you. If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes.1. Start by putting on gloves and instantly mix the colour cream into the developer cream bottle. Shake well to mix.2. Apply the mix in sections, starting with your roots and working through to the ends3. Leave to develop for 30 mins, as stated on the instructions.4. Rinse until the water runs clear and apply the nourishing conditioner and rinse again.