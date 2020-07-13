Garnier Belle Colour 5.5 Natural Light Auburn Permanent Hair Dye

Garnier Belle Color Nourishing Permanent Red Hair Dye Protects, nourishes and adds shine with the nourishing conditioner enriched with wheat germ Top tips for home hair dye: Use an old towel as permanent hair dye may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining from the permanent hair dye. Hair Dye can only lighten your natural hair colour 1 to 2 levels - check the back of pack to see if it is the right hair colour shade for you. At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Belle Color permanent red hair dye allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home, giving you natural-looking radiant hair colour results with up to 100% grey coverage. Belle Color Permanent hair dye protects nourishes and adds shine to your hair whilst it colours as the colour crème and nourishing conditioner are enriched with wheat germ oil. How to find the perfect red shade for you: Have you ever wondered what the hair colour numbers mean? The first number of a Hair Colour is how Light or Dark the Red Hair Dye will be, for example 4.5 is a Deep Auburn, 5.5 is an Light Auburn. The second number is the reflect which gives the hair dye the red colour. Always check the back of pack to see if it is the right shade for you.

Garnier Belle Color Permanent at home hair dye gives you radiant and natural looking hair colour with up to 100% grey coverage. On grey hair, Belle Color permanent hair dye will appear lighter than on non-grey hair. Choosing your perfect Belle Color shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour - check the back of pack. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest. Remember to always do your patch test 48 hours before colouring your hair at home. Top tips: Use an old towel as hair colour may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining. Hair Dye can only lighten your natural hair colour 1 to 2 levels. If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes. Goes well with Garnier Ultimate Blends Nourishing Hair Food Banana Conditioner For Dry Hair 350ml 3600542342933 - Garnier Ultimate Blends Nourishing Hair Food Banana Shampoo For Dry Hair 350ml 3600542231572 - Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment 390ml

Up to 100% grey hair coverage Natural-looking, radiant red hair colour result Can't decide between 2 shades? Always choose the lightest hair dye shade If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes

Ingredients

Colour Cream: Aqua / Water, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Cocamide MIPA, Oleth-30, Ammonium Hydroxide, Deceth-5, Glycerin, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Hexadimethrine Chloride, p-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Metabisulfite, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Chloride, Ethanolamine, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-67, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Ammonium Thiolactate, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L C177316/2), Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L C202321/1), Nourishing Cream Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, PEG-150/Decyl Alcohol/SMDI Copolymer, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil / Wheat Germ Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Acrylates Copolymer, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L C217618/1)

Preparation and Usage