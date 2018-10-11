By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cinzano Bianco 1Ltr

Cinzano Bianco 1Ltr
£ 8.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vermouth.
  • Cinzano is the world famous drink known for its delicate and balanced taste and its fragrant and aromatic bouquet.
  • Its recipe is a well kept secret and lies in the authentic Italian blending of high-quality wines and essences of herbs and spices.
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

Wine, Sugar, Alcohol, Flavours

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Cinzano is the world famous drink known for its delicate and balanced taste and its fragrant and aromatic bouquet

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

15% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Bianco on the Rocks
  • 4cl Cinzano Bianco
  • Slices of lemon
  • Ice

Name and address

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.



  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

100cl

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

This lovely drink takes me back to the 70’s when I was young and enjoying life to the full.

