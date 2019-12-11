Sun Exotic Pineapple & Coconut Juice Drink 1Ltr

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Pineapple Juice Drink with Coconut Water and Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at www.agbarr.co.uk
  • A delicious blend of juicy Pineapple and refreshing Coconut Water. Taste the sunshine with Sun Exotic, the experts in blended fruit drinks.
  • At Sun Exotic we pride ourselves on producing the finest quality exotic juices from the best ingredients.
  • Pineapple juice drink with coconut water
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (31%), Coconut Water from Concentrate (2%), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Vitamin C, Acid (Citric Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use
  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We pride ourselves on producing the finest quality exotic juice drinks from the best ingredients.
  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at:
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Sun Exotic,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.
  • Freepost reference applicable to UK customers only.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 94kJ /22kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 5.1g
of which sugars 4.6g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.02g
Vitamin C 12mg (15%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

