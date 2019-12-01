By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Water Lemon & Lime 1 Litre

5(21)Write a review
Tesco Sparkling Water Lemon & Lime 1 Litre
One glass
  • Energy19kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemon and lime flavoured drink made with spring water, lemon juice from concentrate and sweetener.
  • SPARKLING Specially blended for a light, citrus taste Our drinks experts have been creating juices and fizzy drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We take pure spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy8kJ / 2kcal19kJ / 4kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh drink

5 stars

I buy this in my weekly shop online. Its a very nice fresh cool drink. I like it better than any other sodas

its great flavour

5 stars

this is the only one that has flavour too others dont have the taste hope you are getting more in as i not had non for 2 weeks now thank you

Tasty & refreshing at a great price

5 stars

Lovely refreshing drink at a fantastic price. Kids & adults love it

Seems different

3 stars

I have been buying this product for quite a while but have noticed recently it doesn't seem to have so much flavour which is quite disappointing

Lovely taste

5 stars

It's fabulous on a hot sunny day when you are thirsty.

Delicious and excellent value!

5 stars

This is so cheap! I love this with dinner as it makes a change from water, and it's refreshing and so tasty.

Great treat for the kids!

5 stars

This is a great treat for the kids to have instead of fizzy drinks!! Tasty and the kids love it!!

Great taste size of bottle large

5 stars

Flavoured water excellent buy

Great product !

5 stars

Have been buying for some time,love it!

Very refreshing

5 stars

Keep in the fridge, lovely. Just right, not too strong a taste so quenches thirst.

1-10 of 21 reviews

