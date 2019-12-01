Tesco Sparkling Water Lemon & Lime 1 Litre

Fresh drink
I buy this in my weekly shop online. Its a very nice fresh cool drink. I like it better than any other sodas
its great flavour
this is the only one that has flavour too others dont have the taste hope you are getting more in as i not had non for 2 weeks now thank you
Tasty & refreshing at a great price
Lovely refreshing drink at a fantastic price. Kids & adults love it
Seems different
I have been buying this product for quite a while but have noticed recently it doesn't seem to have so much flavour which is quite disappointing
Lovely taste
It's fabulous on a hot sunny day when you are thirsty.
Delicious and excellent value!
This is so cheap! I love this with dinner as it makes a change from water, and it's refreshing and so tasty.
Great treat for the kids!
This is a great treat for the kids to have instead of fizzy drinks!! Tasty and the kids love it!!
Great taste size of bottle large
Flavoured water excellent buy
Great product !
Have been buying for some time,love it!
Very refreshing
Keep in the fridge, lovely. Just right, not too strong a taste so quenches thirst.