Dalwhinnie Malt Whisky 70Cl Bottle

Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Made in the highest and coldest working distillery in Scotland, with water from a loch at 2000 feet, Dalwhinnie whisky thrives in extreme conditions - creating a liquid as sweet and accessible as its highland home is remote. Smooth and aromatic, Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old is a welcoming highland Single Malt. True to its location, the name derives from the Gaelic for ‘a meeting place of sheep and cattle drovers'. A good introduction to the delights of Single Malt Whisky - elegant, smooth and medium-bodied, with a light, fruity palate and notes of heather and vanilla with a smoky, peaty aftertaste. On the nose, Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old is clean and fresh, with pears, a touch of toffee and a soft floral note. Its palate is fruity and rich with notes of steamed syrup pudding and sponge cake and even a little cinnamon and nutmeg. Each sip finishes with just enough spice to match the fruit creating a lovely balance. This award winning Malt received San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold 2016 and to appreciate it fully should be enjoyed neat, or with a drop of still spring water. Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old makes an ideal gift as an introduction to Dalwhinnie and Single Malt Whiskies
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
30.1
ABV
43% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
