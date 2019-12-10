Talisker 10Yr Old Malt Whisky 70Cl Bottle
- 10 Years Old Whisky
- Produced at the oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye, Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been made by the sea since 1830, with its smell and taste instantly connecting you to its rugged maritime home. Every sip is a taste of the Isle of Skye itself, one of the most remote, windswept yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland. Like a warm welcome from a wild sea.
- Talisker 10 Year Old, the stalwart of the Talisker family, is a powerful Single Malt Whisky, with a sea-salty nose, spicy complexity, smoky sweet character and signature peppery finish. It is double distilled to create a rich, deep character embodying the maritime characteristics of a coastal whisky, and then aged for a minimum of 10 years in American oak casks. It is one of the most awarded Single Malt Scotch Whiskies in the world including double gold medal winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 and Best Islands Single Malt at the 2017 World Whiskies Awards. This Single Malt has a famously rich and powerful peat-smoke flavour, while the finish leaves you with a warm peppery taste at the back of the mouth. With an appetising sweetness and long, warming finish, enjoy neat or on the rocks. Delivered in a beautifully crafted maritime gift box, Talisker 10 Year old makes a perfect gift for those looking to explore island single malt whiskies, known for their general smoky style.
- The classic stalwart of the Talisker family, a classic Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye
- Double Gold medal winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017
- Smooth and smoky flavours with a warm afterglow
- The warm, subtle smokiness of Talisker 10 Year Old should be sampled neat
- The first of two distillation stages gives this whisky its complexity and peppery notes
- A perfect gift for those looking to explore island single malt whiskies, known for their general smoky style
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
32.06
ABV
45.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Talisker Distillery,
- Carbost,
- Isle of Skye,
- IV47 8SR,
- Scotland.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
