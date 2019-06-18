By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lagavulin Malt Whisky 70Cl - Smoky

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Lagavulin Malt Whisky 70Cl - Smoky
£ 49.00
£70.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Lagavulin is one of the smokiest and most intense whiskies in the world. Since 1816. Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been made in a picturesque huddle of building on Lagavulin Bay looking onto Dunyvaig castle. Revered by connoisseurs and experts, Lagavulin is known as "the king of Islay". It is an 'essential' Scotch Whisky that any connoisseur or enthusiast must have in their collection; one of the world's favourite Malt Whiskies. On the nose, this full bodied Single Malt has intensely flavoured, peat smoke with iodine and seaweed and a rich, deep sweetness. The palate has dry peat smoke fills the palate with a gentle but strong sweetness, followed by sea and salt with touches of wood. Its finish is long, elegant peat-filled finish with lots of salt and seaweed. A much sought-after Single Malt with massive peat-smoke that's typical of southern Islay - but also offering richness and a dryness that turns it into a truly interesting dram. The 16 year old has become a benchmark Islay dram from the Lagavulin distillery. Best enjoyed from a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little still water. A gift for all occasions for lovers of peaty and powerful whiskies.
  • Lagavulin is the biggest, richest, and most intensely flavoured Islay Single Malt Scotch Whiskies
  • 2015 Silver Outstanding Medal Winner - International Wine & Spirits Competition
  • Intense, peat rich, sweet and salty
  • Best enjoyed from a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little still water
  • Aged in oak casks for at least sixteen years, with massive peat-smoke but also offering a dryness that turns it into a truly interesting dram
  • A perfect gift for lovers of peaty and powerful whiskies
  • Pack size: 70cl

  • The 16 year-old has become a benchmark Islay dram from the Lagavulin distillery. A long fermentation and 16 year maturation develops a rich, fruity, but smoky character. It has a long, spicy finish tasting of figs, dates, peat smoke and vanilla.

30.1

43% vol

Liqueur

Ambient

  • Lagavulin Distillery,
  • Port Ellen,
  • Isle of Islay,
  • PA42 7DZ,
  • Scotland.

18 Years

70cl

It really is worth the extra!

5 stars

Best diluted with a little water to fully appreciate all the flavours within.

