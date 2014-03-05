Seven Seas One A Day 60 Capsules
Offer
Product Description
- 60 One-a-Day Capsules - Food Supplement Gelatin Based Capsules Containing a Fish Oil Blend and Cod Liver Oil, with Vitamin D
- Simply Timeless® is a simple way to support your body:
- Bones: Vitamin D supports normal bones
- Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
- Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
- Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
- *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of EPA and DHA
- With vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (36%), Fish Oil (35%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol), Antioxidant: Vitamin E, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Net Contents
60 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Capsule
|%NRV
|Fish Oil Blend
|525 mg
|Of which Cod Liver Oil
|268 mg
|Providing Omega-3 nutrients
|120 mg
|Of which EPA
|36 mg
|Of which DHA
|49 mg
|Vitamin D
|4 µg
|80
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
