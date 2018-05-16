By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Santa 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lindt Santa 125G
£ 2.50
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before end: (see base)

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Warnings

  • Bells and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
  • 4 Bree Street,
  • Cape Town,
  • 8001,
  • ZA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2277 kJ / 545 kcal
Fat 32 g
- of which saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 56 g
- of which sugars 55 g
Protein 7,4 g
Salt 0,20 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Bells and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Lindt Chocolate Reindeer 100G

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Ferrero Rocher 16 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 200G

£ 3.50
£1.75/100g
Offer

Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowman 40G

£ 1.25
£3.13/100g

Lindt Christmas Teddy With Sweater Milk Chocolate 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here