Top notch drop of squeal. Bone dry, knocks ewe abo
Top notch drop of squeal. Bone dry, knocks ewe about too
Not good
This stuff is vile. Horrible taste, neither sweet nor dry, just awful.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 169kJ / 40kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
United Kingdom
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
4 Servings
Can. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled
440ml e
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|169kJ / 40kcal
|742kJ / 178kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
