New York Bakery Sesame Bagels 5 Pack

Very nice and tasty!
Happy with these as a treat and alternative to bread/rolls. Lovely and fresh and taste great. Need to be tried and are part of a wider range of options. My kids really enjoyed them and are new to bagels - they are big fans. Enjoy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sesame bagels
Great product, the kids love them with cheese spread and bacon on really easy to use and cook, easy to cut we all love the bagels in our household and will purchase even more in the future now so thumbs up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simply wholesome
These bagels are a great alternative to the traditional sandwich. I had tried plain bagels before, but were none too impressed. Introduce seeds to the equation and this is a whole new dimension to the taste. I particularly enjoyed these with salmon and cream cheese - a tasty, healthy lunch or snack. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gorgeous bagels
This are hands down my favourite bagels. I love them with smoked salmon, cream cheese and a little chopped red onion. Or just with some butter. They're light but very tasty! Will definitely have to try the other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bit boring
I thought I’d get bagels as a change for breakfast. They are incredibly quick and easy to make just cut and pop in the toaster and your away. I do however wish the bagels were pre cut because I’m a bit lazy and it makes my life easier. The flavour was ok nothing overly special, I will have to try the more adventurous flavours next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicous!
I loved the bagels . They are so versatile and good to eat at any time of the day - breakfast lunch or dinner. Very fresh and doughy , i would recommend new York bagels to anyone. Packaging is eye catching! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Well tested and still love them
I've always loved new York bagels but recently tries the sesame ones as they were not the ones I'd regularly buy. Found them a great alternative to sandwiches and the sesame seeds gave an added taste and texture I really liked. I live on my own so tend to freeze half the pack and they taste just as nice when heated from frozen. I would happily make lunch for friends and family with these and will be buying them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Tasting
These are the best things ever so versatile can have anything in them. They taste fantastic from just on the go plain to ham. I had mine toasted with bacon in. They just melt in your mouth. Can't wait to try the other flavours now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasted great!
These are great for a quick breakfast snack. I'd previously tried the original bagels but the sesame ones are so much better. The sesame seeds add a lot more taste to the bagel and there are plenty seeds left in the bag to dig into too :D [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sesame bagels
These used to be good bagels but recently the quality has dropped noticeably. The consistency isn't as chewy anymore and the texture resembles that of a fluffy roll rather than a bagel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]