Tesco Wine Gums 250G

Tesco Wine Gums 250G
£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Per 25g
  • Energy376kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1503kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • Assorted fruit flavour gums.
  • CHEWY & FRUITY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Chewy & fruity
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavourings or colours
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Water, Acetic Acid, Malic Acid, Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Capsanthin, Curcumin), Sunflower Oil, Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1503kJ / 354kcal376kJ / 88kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate82.8g20.7g
Sugars50.2g12.6g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein5.2g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

18 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Yuk

1 stars

Reading the other reviews maybe we had a duff packet. These were foul. They looked, felt and tasted like they had been rolled in someone's armpits. If you want to upset someone, give them several yellow ones to eat in quick succession.

Not pleasant at all. Spend the extra and get Mayna

2 stars

Not pleasant at all. Spend the extra and get Maynards.

Fruitie Feast!

5 stars

Fresh fruity flavours,I'm hooked on these!

As good as the brand name

5 stars

For people who still love kids sweet these are great

Great taste

5 stars

These wine gums are very nice they have a strong taste which lasts compared to other named brands I would recommend tesco own

Great taste

5 stars

Good and tasty

Better than branded

5 stars

According to my husband, these Tesco wine gums are the best he has tasted and far superior than the well known,branded make

good texture, lovely flavour

4 stars

bought several times

Good value for money

5 stars

Tesco Wine Gums are a regular order for us, prefer these to the more expensive alternative. Much juicier.

Very tasty

5 stars

excellent value for money. very tasty. lovely after a meal when you fancy something sweet. that's not going to put on the pounds.

