Tesco Wine Gums 250G

Yuk
Reading the other reviews maybe we had a duff packet. These were foul. They looked, felt and tasted like they had been rolled in someone's armpits. If you want to upset someone, give them several yellow ones to eat in quick succession.
Not pleasant at all. Spend the extra and get Mayna
Not pleasant at all. Spend the extra and get Maynards.
Fruitie Feast!
Fresh fruity flavours,I'm hooked on these!
As good as the brand name
For people who still love kids sweet these are great
Great taste
These wine gums are very nice they have a strong taste which lasts compared to other named brands I would recommend tesco own
Great taste
Good and tasty
Better than branded
According to my husband, these Tesco wine gums are the best he has tasted and far superior than the well known,branded make
good texture, lovely flavour
bought several times
Good value for money
Tesco Wine Gums are a regular order for us, prefer these to the more expensive alternative. Much juicier.
Very tasty
excellent value for money. very tasty. lovely after a meal when you fancy something sweet. that's not going to put on the pounds.