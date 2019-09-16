Tesco Fruit Pastilles 250G

sweets
Taste the same as the expensive one I love them very much
Product bought to chew whilst travelling; discovered that the product size and texture has changed since last purchased.I am very disappointed with this change.
great price same taste as brand
I buy these for treats and they are such a great price compared to the brand ones.taste just the same too.
For some reason the recipe has been changed they are not as fruity as they where.
Scrumptious
I've bought these twice now. They are really tasty and a good price.
Very MOREISH!
I prefer these to Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles
Flavours
Very tasty, lots of mouth watering flavours. I buy them on most orders.
Not as nice as others I have had.
These are a bit soggy, not as chewy as I’d like
Great Taste
Love these pastilles so full of flavour
Mmmmm
Delicious pastals very juicy and tasteful.