Tesco Fruit Pastilles 250G

Tesco Fruit Pastilles 250G
£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy368kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1471kJ / 346kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums with a sugar coating.
  • FIRM & CHEWY Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Water, Beef Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices (Orange, Blackcurrant, Lime, Raspberry, Pear, Lemon), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Capsanthin, Curcumin), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1471kJ / 346kcal368kJ / 87kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.8g20.5g
Sugars44.6g11.2g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein4.3g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

sweets

5 stars

Taste the same as the expensive one I love them very much

2 stars

Product bought to chew whilst travelling; discovered that the product size and texture has changed since last purchased.I am very disappointed with this change.

great price same taste as brand

5 stars

I buy these for treats and they are such a great price compared to the brand ones.taste just the same too.

For some reason the recipe has been changed they a

3 stars

For some reason the recipe has been changed they are not as fruity as they where.

Scrumptious

5 stars

I've bought these twice now. They are really tasty and a good price.

Very MOREISH!

1 stars

I prefer these to Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles

Flavours

4 stars

Very tasty, lots of mouth watering flavours. I buy them on most orders.

Not as nice as others I have had.

3 stars

These are a bit soggy, not as chewy as I’d like

Great Taste

5 stars

Love these pastilles so full of flavour

Mmmmm

5 stars

Delicious pastals very juicy and tasteful.

