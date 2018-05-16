Scholl Complete Corn Removal Kit Foot Care

Product Description
- Complete Corn Treatment Kit
- How is the Scholl Corn Treatment Kit different?
- The Scholl Corn Treatment Kit is a complete solution for the relief and removal of painful corns.
- Medicated action
- With salicylic acid
- Relieves, removes & cushions
- Ideal for painful corns
Information
Ingredients
Discs contain: Salicylic Acid 40% w/w, Polyvinyl Alkyl Ethers, Titanium Dioxide, Liquid Paraffin. 4, 4' - Thio-Bis-2-Tert-Butyl-5-Methylphenol, Red Iron Oxide, Black Iron Oxide, Foam Cushions contain: Natural Rubber Latex
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Produce of
Made in India from imported and local components
Preparation and Usage
- How should I use it?
- Step 1 Use Scholl Corn Removal Pads with a targeted medicated action for the safe and effective removal of corns. The Scholl Disc System helps protect surrounding healthy skin. The ultra soft pad gives cushioning protection and pain relief.
- Directions: Ensure feet are clean and dry. Remove medicated disc from backing paper. Place firmly over centre of corn, adhesive next to skin. Cover with pad. Repeat treatment daily until a corn can be removed.
- Step 2 Then continue to protect the affected area with a Scholl Corn Foam Cushion as required. The dual layer foam provides cushioning and pressure relief.
- Directions: Ensure feet are clean and dry. Remove cushion from backing paper and place firmly over centre of corn, or sore spot, adhesive next to skin.
Warnings
- Warning: Do not use if:
- You have diabetes, severe circulatory disorders or nerve damage.
- If you are sensitive to aspirin or any of the ingredients.
- If the area around the corn is inflamed or broken.
- Do not apply to normal skin.
- Do not use for more than 2 weeks, except on medical advice.
- Do not use on children under 16 years, except on medical advice.
- Caution:
- Avoid use during pregnancy or whilst breast feeding, unless prescribed by your doctor.
- Skin irritation or rash may occur if applied to healthy skin. If this happens remove the product and temporarily stop using it, and when the irritation has subsided carefully reapply only to the corn.
- Contact your doctor or pharmacist if any other side effects occur.
- Advice: Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
- Do not use if carton seal is broken, or after the expiry date printed on pack.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Safety information
