Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO Whisky 70cl
Product Description
- Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky
- The pursuit of quality and refinement, the hallmarks of John Walker's business since 1820, and the family's pioneering approach to blending has led Johnnie Walker Black Label to become the world's leading deluxe Blended Scotch Whisky.
- This fine 12 year old Blended Scotch Whisky draws exceptional Scotch Whisky from across Scotland, and culminates in what is regarded as the epitome of the Master Blender's art. This excellence is recognised by the numerous awards that have been won over the last century by Johnnie Walker Black Label
- A deeply satisfying, sophisticated whisky, the flavour of Johnnie Walker Black Label is marked by its ability to seamlessly combine the power of the West Coast whiskies with the subtlety and smoothness of the noted Mainland whiskies. Its deep fruity foreground flavours give way to drier peaty nuances, vanilla and raisin tones and a long smooth malt driven finish.
- John Walker & Sons Established Kilmarnock 1820
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Scotch Whisky Distillers John Walker & Sons Limited, London
- The International Wine & Spirit Cooperation - Gold Spirit 2000
- San Francisco World Spirits Competition - 2009 Gold Medal
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
30
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- John Walker & Sons,
- 5 Lochside Way,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9DT,
- Scotland.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
