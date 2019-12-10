By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glenmorangie Original Sle Mlt Wky 70Cl - Fruity

5(1)Write a review
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Creators of Distinction
  • In 1843, William Matheson founded the Glenmorangie Distillery, in the Scottish Highlands. Inspired by his peaceful surroundings, he created a single malt whisky of unique complexity and exceptional smoothness. To this day, we celebrate Glenmorangie's provenance in our signet icon. Its intricate patterns echo the beauty of our homeland's ancient Cadboll Stone, skilfully carved from the landscape so long ago.
  • Tallest Stills in Scotland
  • In pursuit of the exceptional, we distill Glenmorangie's spirit in Scotland's tallest stills. Their long copper necks allow only the very finest vapours to rise to the top. The result is a wonderfully pure and fragrant spirit, bursting with fruity floral complexity.
  • Casks Used Only Twice
  • Our refined spirit matures for at least ten years in carefully selected ex-bourbon oak casks, to create a deliciously smooth and rounded whisky. Although some other distilleries may fill casks many times, we only ever use ours twice. And so, we ensure their fullest depths of flavour enrich our single malt.
  • The 16 Men of Tain
  • For more than 170 years, Glenmorangie has been perfected by our craftsmen, The 16 Men of Tain. Passed down through the generations, their skills owe as much to instinct and feel as they do to meticulous, uncompromising precision. In The Original's rounded character, their dedication brings its own reward.
  • A Whisky of Renown
  • This award-winning single malt delights with a nose of mandarin, lemon and peach softened by vanilla, alongside herbal and floral notes. Silken textures bring forth tastes of creamy vanilla that balance with coconut, almonds and honey, before a gentle, lingering finish. Uniquely smooth and complex, it is the essence of our craft.
  • Created in Scotland since 1843
  • Perfected by the 16 men of Tain
  • Distilled in Scotland's tallest stills for a smooth rounded whisky
  • Unequalled for purity, delicacy and aroma
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

Return to

  • www.glenmorangie.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best malt whisky hands down.

5 stars

Best malt whisky hands down.

