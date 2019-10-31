Fresh Pork Fillet

very very poor tasteless and hardly able to chew.n
very very poor tasteless and hardly able to chew.not a good product.very disappointing
Excellent for making a curry!
I wasn't expecting it to be as good as 'Tesco Finest', so used it to make a curry, and it was excellent. There was enough for two meals, so good value for money.
Old porker
Tried this twice. Cooked in two different ways. Tough each time. Very surprised 😱
I bought this to make a meal for friends using a Delia recipe I had used many times before with great success - the meal was such a disappointment because the meat was very tough and unchewable most of it was thrown away - an expensive lesson I will not by this meat from you again - I would not give it one star but was forced to this in order to submit my review
Used these many times. Perfectly acceptable and good value. That is to say, not as nice as some I've had from rare breeds but they cost twice as much and I don't expect Tesco to do the impossible.
It was very tough and tasteless