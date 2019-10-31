By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fresh Pork Fillet

2(6)Write a review
image 1 of Fresh Pork Fillet
£ 3.40
£7.56/kg
Per 175g
  • Energy1075kJ 256kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Pork fillet.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • From Trusted Farms Carefully chosen for melt in the mouth tenderness

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven cook. Remove from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting. Place on a baking tray and lightly oil and season fillet. Place baking tray in centre of pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 10 minutes after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking. Slice fillet into even medallions and season. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot, add medallions and reduce to a medium heat. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 175g
Energy615kJ / 147kcal1075kJ / 256kcal
Fat6.5g11.4g
Saturates2.3g4.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.0g38.5g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

very very poor tasteless and hardly able to chew.n

1 stars

very very poor tasteless and hardly able to chew.not a good product.very disappointing

Excellent for making a curry!

4 stars

I wasn't expecting it to be as good as 'Tesco Finest', so used it to make a curry, and it was excellent. There was enough for two meals, so good value for money.

Old porker

1 stars

Tried this twice. Cooked in two different ways. Tough each time. Very surprised 😱

I bought this to make a meal for friends using a D

1 stars

I bought this to make a meal for friends using a Delia recipe I had used many times before with great success - the meal was such a disappointment because the meat was very tough and unchewable most of it was thrown away - an expensive lesson I will not by this meat from you again - I would not give it one star but was forced to this in order to submit my review

Used these many times. Perfectly acceptable and g

5 stars

Used these many times. Perfectly acceptable and good value. That is to say, not as nice as some I've had from rare breeds but they cost twice as much and I don't expect Tesco to do the impossible.

It was very tough and tasteless

1 stars

It was very tough and tasteless

Usually bought next

Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G

£ 2.65
£3.40/100g

Tesco Shallots 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Tesco Pak Choi 250G

£ 1.40
£5.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here