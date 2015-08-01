Gallo Family Vineyards White Zinfandel 75Cl

Favourite
This is our favourite wine, nice and fruity and refreshing
The best Rose for the sweeter palate
A good aroma wonderful flavours of cherry water melon and cranberries,really worth a try,one to remember,a moment on the lips your hooked,gets my vote every time.
top wine
Excellent well priced refreshing little wine great for any occasion
Very drinkable!
This has been my favourite rose wine since first trying it Gallo winery produces excellent white, rose and red wines. Even better when on offer!!!
Gallo White Zinfandel
Lovely fruity flavour - one of my favourite Rose wines.
Zinfandel Family Vineyards
This wine is very good and can be a pleasant drink with or without food.Not for dry wine lovers
Love this wine
This is an easy to drink wine especially on a hot summers day with a bowl of strawberries. I keep at least one in the fridge all the time.
Our leading first choice rose
We 1st came across this wine 3-4 years ago. We loved it so much we exported it to poland for our wedding reception last year. We always now have at least one bottle on the rack. The Grenache is very similar and slightly less sweet. Also would recommend that too. It is fairly sweet, I suspect the watermelon element is what increases this but we love watermelon. We can just about consume 2 bottles in one night if its a special occasion. Very easy to drink so be careful not to drink too fast.
Fantastic
An enjoyable,good tasting Ro,se, can be drunk at any time
The Rose That Started It All
This is for me the first Rose I ever tried during a holiday in Vancouver. I loved it immediately. I was delighted to find on our return that it was available in the UK. All these years later I have still not tired of it. Fruity, not too strong it's the perfect drink for a hot summer's day with or without food. Not long after it's introduction all the wine companies came rushing out with Rose wines but for me none of them compare to this delightful wine.