Gallo Family Vineyards White Zinfandel 75Cl

Product Description

  • White Zinfandel - Rosé Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A gorgeous fruity and jammy wine with flavours of cherry and raspberry
  • From a family owned company founded in 1933
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This White Zinfandel features flavours of jammy strawberry and citrus aromatics. Fresh, juicy red fruit on the palate lends the wine a crisp, refreshing finish. This wine is great complement to summer fruits, chicken and seafood dishes and most cheeses

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

6.4

ABV

8.5% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

White Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards White Zinfandel were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the natural fresh fruit flavours.

History

  • Gallo Family Vineyards is a family owned company founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo. Gallo combines four generations of winemaking expertise from the world's largest family owned winery to always bring you great‐tasting wine. If you love wine you'll love Gallo, for all your wine moments. When it's time for wine, say Hello to Gallo.

Regional Information

  • The 2016 growing season began with moderate temperatures with multiple extended heat spikes, which slowed the maturity of the red fruit. This extended hang time for red varietals has resulted in outstanding fruit flavour development and increased colour.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Favourite

5 stars

This is our favourite wine, nice and fruity and refreshing

The best Rose for the sweeter palate

5 stars

A good aroma wonderful flavours of cherry water melon and cranberries,really worth a try,one to remember,a moment on the lips your hooked,gets my vote every time.

top wine

4 stars

Excellent well priced refreshing little wine great for any occasion

Very drinkable!

5 stars

This has been my favourite rose wine since first trying it Gallo winery produces excellent white, rose and red wines. Even better when on offer!!!

Gallo White Zinfandel

4 stars

Lovely fruity flavour - one of my favourite Rose wines.

Zinfandel Family Vineyards

5 stars

This wine is very good and can be a pleasant drink with or without food.Not for dry wine lovers

Love this wine

5 stars

This is an easy to drink wine especially on a hot summers day with a bowl of strawberries. I keep at least one in the fridge all the time.

Our leading first choice rose

5 stars

We 1st came across this wine 3-4 years ago. We loved it so much we exported it to poland for our wedding reception last year. We always now have at least one bottle on the rack. The Grenache is very similar and slightly less sweet. Also would recommend that too. It is fairly sweet, I suspect the watermelon element is what increases this but we love watermelon. We can just about consume 2 bottles in one night if its a special occasion. Very easy to drink so be careful not to drink too fast.

Fantastic

5 stars

An enjoyable,good tasting Ro,se, can be drunk at any time

The Rose That Started It All

5 stars

This is for me the first Rose I ever tried during a holiday in Vancouver. I loved it immediately. I was delighted to find on our return that it was available in the UK. All these years later I have still not tired of it. Fruity, not too strong it's the perfect drink for a hot summer's day with or without food. Not long after it's introduction all the wine companies came rushing out with Rose wines but for me none of them compare to this delightful wine.

