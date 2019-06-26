By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Pork Belly Slices

3.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco British Pork Belly Slices
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg
Per 200g
  • Energy2144kJ 516kcal
    26%
  • Fat40.4g
    58%
  • Saturates14.6g
    73%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless, rindless pork belly slices.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • From Trusted Farms Flavoursome hand trimmed cuts, perfect for marinating

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray, brush with a little oil and season. Place in centre of pre-heated oven and cook for 45 minutes. Turn once. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 200g
Energy1072kJ / 258kcal2144kJ / 516kcal
Fat20.2g40.4g
Saturates7.3g14.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g38.2g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Very fatty

1 stars

Very fatty, no rind, poor value. Way more fat than lean.

Tasty but very fatty

3 stars

These are ok and very tasty if you don't mind more fat than meat. Occasionally you will get a pack that is more meat than fat but it's usually the other way round. But I suppose that is the nature of the product.

it was good quality but can i have 4 loose loner s

5 stars

it was good quality but can i have 4 loose loner slices please

Good value belly pork.

4 stars

I love belly pork and use it either as a mini roast or in a stir fry. This is good value as I can make 4-5 meals with it, and it is usually fairly lean.

This product is nearly always excellent, very occasionally tough

4 stars

I buy this regularly. Generally, an excellent product.

Very tasty

4 stars

Best roasted in the oven. Naughty but very enjoyable as a treat.

