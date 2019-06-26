Tesco British Pork Belly Slices

Very fatty
Very fatty, no rind, poor value. Way more fat than lean.
Tasty but very fatty
These are ok and very tasty if you don't mind more fat than meat. Occasionally you will get a pack that is more meat than fat but it's usually the other way round. But I suppose that is the nature of the product.
it was good quality but can i have 4 loose loner s
it was good quality but can i have 4 loose loner slices please
Good value belly pork.
I love belly pork and use it either as a mini roast or in a stir fry. This is good value as I can make 4-5 meals with it, and it is usually fairly lean.
This product is nearly always excellent, very occasionally tough
I buy this regularly. Generally, an excellent product.
Very tasty
Best roasted in the oven. Naughty but very enjoyable as a treat.