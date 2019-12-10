By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bacardi White Rum 70Cl

Bacardi White Rum 70Cl
£ 13.00
£18.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rum
  • Alternatively learn how to make the original Bacardí mojito at www.bacardi.com
  • Bacardí Carta Blanca is a light tasting and aromatic white rum with delicate floral and fruity notes, ideal for mixing. As this rum neither dominates nor disappears, it mixes well with all sodas and fresh juices, as well as your favourite cola.
  • Superior white rum
  • Rum imported from Puerto Rico
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Bacardí Carta Blanca is a light tasting and aromatic white rum with delicate floral and fruity notes

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Distributor address

  • Bacardi-Martini Ltd,
  • Winchester,
  • SO23 7TW.

Return to

  
  
  

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Using Product Information

