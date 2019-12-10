By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 70Cl Bottle

Write a review
Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 70Cl Bottle
£ 13.00
£18.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Vodka
  • Created in 1864, Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka is now the number one best-selling premium vodka brand in the world and is sold in over 130 countries. It is triple distilled from a blend of different grains and filtered ten times through seven columns of environmentally sustainable charcoal for an exceptionally pure-tasting, smooth spirit.
  • Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka can be used in a wide range of drinks and cocktails: served straight up or on the rocks over ice; with ginger ale and fresh lime for a classic Moscow Mule; or with orange liqueur, cranberry juice and a squeeze of fresh lime for a sophisticated Cosmopolitan. Or why not spice things up by mixing Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka with tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco to make a fiery Bloody Mary?
  • This versatile vodka is ideal to make delicious drinks at home.
  • Triple distilled vodka using a traditional charcoal filtration method and ten times filtered
  • The world's top-selling premium vodka
  • Exceptionally smooth with a clean palate
  • Make a wide range of cocktails such as Moscow Mules, Cosmopolitans or Bloody Marys
  • Triple distilled from different blended grains, filtered ten times through seven columns of charcoal
  • An exceptionally pure-tasting, smooth spirit used in a wide range of popular drinks
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Exceptionally smooth with a clean mineral palate with hints of pepper on the finish

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Tastes great with....
  • "Why not try it with cranberry & lime?"
  • "Tastes great with cola"

Number of uses

Serves per bottle (25ml) = 28

Name and address

  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • 8 Henrietta Place,
  • London,
  • W1G 0NB.

Return to

  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • 8 Henrietta Place,
  • London,
  • W1G 0NB.
  • www.smirnoff.com
  • Consumer Careline 0845 6014558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

excellent vodka at this price point

