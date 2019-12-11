Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 35Cl Bottle

Product Description
- Premium Vodka
- Created in 1864, Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka is now the number one best-selling premium vodka brand in the world and is sold in over 130 countries. It is triple distilled from a blend of different grains and filtered ten times through seven columns of environmentally sustainable charcoal for an exceptionally pure-tasting, smooth spirit.
- Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka can be used in a wide range of drinks and cocktails: served straight up or on the rocks over ice; with ginger ale and fresh lime for a classic Moscow Mule; or with orange liqueur, cranberry juice and a squeeze of fresh lime for a sophisticated Cosmopolitan. Or why not spice things up by mixing Smirnoff No. 21 Premium Vodka with tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco to make a fiery Bloody Mary?
- This versatile vodka is ideal to make delicious drinks at home.
- Triple distilled vodka using a traditional charcoal filtration method and ten times filtered
- The world's top-selling premium vodka
- Exceptionally smooth with a clean palate
- Make a wide range of cocktails such as Moscow Mules, Cosmopolitans or Bloody Marys
- Triple distilled from different blended grains, filtered ten times through seven columns of charcoal
- An exceptionally pure-tasting, smooth spirit used in a wide range of popular drinks
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Exceptionally smooth with a clean mineral palate with hints of pepper on the finish
Alcohol Units
13.1
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Smirnoff Co.,
- 8 Henrietta Place,
- London,
- W1G 0NB.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
350ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy (kJ)
|1156
|Energy (kcal)
|276
|Fat (g)
|0
|of which saturated (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|0
|of which sugars (g)
|0
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
