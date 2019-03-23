By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oust Outdoor Fresh Aerosol 300Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Oust Outdoor Fresh Aerosol 300Ml
£ 1.25
£4.17/litre
  • Oust Odour Eliminator kills odour-causing bacteria and purifies the air. Its special formula neutralizes and eliminates pet odours, kitchen, bathroom, smoke, mold and musty, while leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. With everyday life comes everyday odours. This refreshingly clean scent was made to tackle tough household smells.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Eliminates odour-causing bacteria and purifies the air
  • Specially formulated for neutralizing and eliminating pet odours
  • Leaves your home smelling clean and fresh, kitchen, bathroom, smoke, mold and musty
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake can well. To eliminate odours, point can towards centre of the room and spray. This product is
  • not recommended for use on fabric.

Warnings

  • Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present
  • and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from
  • heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other
  • ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray.
  • Caution: Use only as directed. Before spraying, remove birds. After use, ventilate normally prior to returning birds to treated
  • area. Use only in wellventilated
  • areas. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product.
  • Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. Caution: Use only as directed. Before spraying, remove birds. After use, ventilate normally prior to returning birds to treated area. Use only in wellventilated areas. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this

5 stars

Used to get rid of toilet/bathroom smells. Lovely fragrance. More subtle and pleasing than most.

Smell elimination without fuss

4 stars

Good product. It eliminates undesirable smells without adding a strong chemical smell of its own.

