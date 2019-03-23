Oust Outdoor Fresh Aerosol 300Ml

I love this
Used to get rid of toilet/bathroom smells. Lovely fragrance. More subtle and pleasing than most.
Smell elimination without fuss
Good product. It eliminates undesirable smells without adding a strong chemical smell of its own.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. Caution: Use only as directed. Before spraying, remove birds. After use, ventilate normally prior to returning birds to treated area. Use only in wellventilated areas. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
