Island Sun Skinless & Boneless Saltfish 300G
Product Description
- Skinless and Boneless Saltfish
- Dried salted
- Naturally high in protein
- Low fat
- Sugar free
- Pack size: 300g
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeUnder warm conditions product life will be reduced. To maintain product quality in warm conditions keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Produce of
Product of China
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions:
- Soak fish in a basin with cold water for 2-4 hours, change the water several times. The product will rehydrate and de-salt.
- Cook to your recipe
- Once soaked, keep refrigerated and cook within 48 hours.
- To be cooked before consumption.
Warnings
- WARNING: Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Surya Foods,
- Europa Way,
- Europa House,
- Harwich Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|412kJ/97kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|23g
|Salt
|15.1g
Safety information
