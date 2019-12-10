Lambs Navy Rum 70Cl
Product Description
- Genuine Navy Rum
- Lamb's is a dark, tannic, traditional Navy rum. In 1849, a young wines and spirit entrepreneur called Alfred Lamb took the time and trouble to blend no fewer than 18 superior rums from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Guyana to create the Navy Dark Rum we now know and love. Wherever the unique and original are valued and celebrated, it stands as one of the few: honest, no-nonsense and an absolute delight in the glass. It is, in its very history and essence, a drink of True British Character.
- Serving suggestion: Enjoy neat over ice or in a long drink.
- Alfred Lamb has been the purveyor of the smoothest, finest rums since 1849. At a time where others crudely squeezed sugar beets to make their rum, Alfred fought to define his rum as the spirit distilled from pure sugar cane, venturing across the Caribbean Sea to identify the perfect rum bases. Legend has it that Alfred used a specific bottle shape for his rum so that it wouldn't roll off his ship's table during his rough, courageous voyages. We still use this distinctive bottle today for Alfred Lamb's genuine Demerara rum.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Aroma: Natural sweet cane and butter-rum.Taste: Complex blend of sweet island spice and molasses with subtle oak. Finish: Warm and lingering spicy dry finish.
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Name and address
- Alfred Lamb International Limited,
- London,
- EC2N 1AR.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
