By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lambs Navy Rum 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lambs Navy Rum 70Cl
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Genuine Navy Rum
  • Lamb's is a dark, tannic, traditional Navy rum. In 1849, a young wines and spirit entrepreneur called Alfred Lamb took the time and trouble to blend no fewer than 18 superior rums from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Guyana to create the Navy Dark Rum we now know and love. Wherever the unique and original are valued and celebrated, it stands as one of the few: honest, no-nonsense and an absolute delight in the glass. It is, in its very history and essence, a drink of True British Character.
  • Serving suggestion: Enjoy neat over ice or in a long drink.
  • Alfred Lamb has been the purveyor of the smoothest, finest rums since 1849. At a time where others crudely squeezed sugar beets to make their rum, Alfred fought to define his rum as the spirit distilled from pure sugar cane, venturing across the Caribbean Sea to identify the perfect rum bases. Legend has it that Alfred used a specific bottle shape for his rum so that it wouldn't roll off his ship's table during his rough, courageous voyages. We still use this distinctive bottle today for Alfred Lamb's genuine Demerara rum.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Aroma: Natural sweet cane and butter-rum.Taste: Complex blend of sweet island spice and molasses with subtle oak. Finish: Warm and lingering spicy dry finish.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Name and address

  • Alfred Lamb International Limited,
  • London,
  • EC2N 1AR.

Return to

  • Alfred Lamb International Limited,
  • London,
  • EC2N 1AR.
  • www.lambsnavyrum.com
  • www.wise-drinking.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Lambs Navy Rum 1L

£ 19.50
£19.50/litre

Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here