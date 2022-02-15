We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beefeater Dry London Gin 70Cl Bottle

4.9(44)Write a review
image 1 of Beefeater Dry London Gin 70Cl Bottle
£16.50
£23.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • London Dry Gin
  • Beefeater x Lakwena Limited Edition Bottle is Subject to Availability and Cannot Be Guaranteed in Online Orders.
  • Originating in London more than 150 years ago, Beefeater London Dry Gin is distilled in a traditional method to create a remarkable flavour, comprising of a vibrant juniper presence that is well complemented by the strong citrus notes. The distinctive character of Beefeater London Dry Gin is shaped by nine all-natural botanicals, including juniper, Seville orange peel, liquorice and Sicilian lemon peel. The nine botanicals and a high-quality neutral grain spirit that comprise of this Beefeater gin are steeped together for 24 hours. This flavour-enriched spirit is then distilled slowly for seven hours in traditional copper pot stills, creating a balanced, well-rounded gin with added complexity.
  • Serving suggestion: simply pour over ice, add tonic and garnish with a wheel of fresh orange and lemon - or use in any of your favourite gin cocktails.

Beefeater is the world’s most awarded gin brand, distilled in the heart of London. Created by James Burrough in the 19th century, the iconic Beefeater recipe has remained virtually unchanged and today it is guarded by Beefeater’s Master Distiller, Desmond Payne, the most experienced gin distiller in the world.

  • Beefeater London Dry Gin is the perfect gift to offer for a birthday present, or for anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father's Day, Christmas and other special occasions.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Beefeater London Dry Gin has a remarkable flavour, with a bold juniper character that is balanced with strong notes of citrus. The distinctive character of Beefeater London Dry Gin is shaped by nine all-natural botanicals: juniper, Seville orange peel, bitter almonds, orris root, coriander seeds, angelica root, liquorice, angelica seed and Sicilian lemon peel.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and Bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try a classic G&T with a Beefeater twist?
  • Ingredients:
  • 50ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
  • 150ml Premium Tonic Water
  • Cubed Ice
  • Slice of Orange
  • Slice of Lemon
  • Method: Fill a copa glass with ice and pour 50ml of Beefeater London Dry. Top up with your favourite premium tonic water and add a slice of orange and lemon to garnish. Gently stir to combine.

Name and address

  • The Beefeater Distillery,
  • Montford Place,
  • London,
  • SE11 5DE.

Return to

  • The Beefeater Distillery,
  • Montford Place,
  • London,
  • SE11 5DE.
  • beefeatergin.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

44 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

beefeater never in worcester park surrey

5 stars

im fed up because its never in stock at tesco express, plough green, worcester park surrey. there is hardly any selection of a good cheap gin and beefeater is like gordons a favourite and cheap

Always delivers

5 stars

Have been a fan of beefeater for a while- a reliable, great quality gin that you really can’t go wrong with a bit of tonic and ice.

Clean and Clear

5 stars

Pleasent, well flavoured aromatic blend of botanics. Flavour is strong enough to come through your tonic but gently. Clean and clear taste with a smooth aftertaste.

Really nice gin for the price range! will definite

5 stars

Really nice gin for the price range! will definitely buy again- loved it!

Great gin, recommend

5 stars

Extremely refreshing and smooth

This my favourite Gin. Ive tried lots of the newe

5 stars

This my favourite Gin. Ive tried lots of the newer ones but I always come back to beefeater. One of the originals and definitely one of the best. I love this with tonic or a ginger ale.

Reliable as ever

5 stars

Before craft gins were popular, Beefeater was my go to gin for my evening G&T. It’s still there, maybe not as often but still just as reliable. You cannot fault it. Great value for money. Smooth and tasty with a floral nose that doesn’t disappoint.

A really good quality dry gin

5 stars

A great dry gin, tastes great with a good quality tonic and a slice of lemon, have tried a few in this price range and found none better.

Crisp

5 stars

Fresh crisp taste, perfect with both standard and flavoured tonics.

Smooth and refreshing gin

5 stars

Great refreshing gin had with fresh orange juice and ice great strong flavour good in cocktails or with your favourite mixer

