Beefeater Dry London Gin 70Cl Bottle

beefeater never in worcester park surrey
im fed up because its never in stock at tesco express, plough green, worcester park surrey. there is hardly any selection of a good cheap gin and beefeater is like gordons a favourite and cheap
Always delivers
Have been a fan of beefeater for a while- a reliable, great quality gin that you really can’t go wrong with a bit of tonic and ice.
Clean and Clear
Pleasent, well flavoured aromatic blend of botanics. Flavour is strong enough to come through your tonic but gently. Clean and clear taste with a smooth aftertaste.
Really nice gin for the price range! will definitely buy again- loved it!
Great gin, recommend
Extremely refreshing and smooth
This my favourite Gin. Ive tried lots of the newer ones but I always come back to beefeater. One of the originals and definitely one of the best. I love this with tonic or a ginger ale.
Reliable as ever
Before craft gins were popular, Beefeater was my go to gin for my evening G&T. It’s still there, maybe not as often but still just as reliable. You cannot fault it. Great value for money. Smooth and tasty with a floral nose that doesn’t disappoint.
A really good quality dry gin
A great dry gin, tastes great with a good quality tonic and a slice of lemon, have tried a few in this price range and found none better.
Crisp
Fresh crisp taste, perfect with both standard and flavoured tonics.
Smooth and refreshing gin
Great refreshing gin had with fresh orange juice and ice great strong flavour good in cocktails or with your favourite mixer