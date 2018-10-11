Tesco Cous Cous 500G

Quick and easy
No pre-rinse required. Make with hot vegetable stock with quick and easy plate filler
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 857kJ / 203kcal
Durum Wheat Semolina.
Store in a cool, dry place. once opened reseal bag using the tape provided.
Hob
Instructions: Bring 150ml water or stock to the boil in a large saucepan on the medium hob ring over a high heat, add 100g of couscous.
Stir, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed.
Remove from the heat, drain off any excess water and stand for 10 minutes.
Separate the grains with a fork and use as required.
Packed in the U.K.
approx. 28 Servings
1kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per
|Energy
|857kJ / 203kcal
|686kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|38.1g
|30.5g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|3.0g
|Protein
|7.5g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|35g of uncooked couscous weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
