Tesco Cous Cous 500G

£ 0.70
£1.40/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy686kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 857kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Durum wheat semolina.
  • SOFT & FLUFFY Sieved into small grains, to absorb all the juices of the dish
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. once opened reseal bag using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Bring 150ml water or stock to the boil in a large saucepan on the medium hob ring over a high heat, add 100g of couscous.
Stir, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed.
Remove from the heat, drain off any excess water and stand for 10 minutes.
Separate the grains with a fork and use as required.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 28 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer
Energy857kJ / 203kcal686kJ / 162kcal
Fat1.4g1.1g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate38.1g30.5g
Sugars1.8g1.4g
Fibre3.7g3.0g
Protein7.5g6.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
35g of uncooked couscous weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

