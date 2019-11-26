By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh Lamb Half Shoulder

2.5(5)Write a review
£ 7.14
£8.40/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 780kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb Half Shoulder
  • From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb
  • A prime cut prepared with the bone in for a rich flavour
  • Delicious and succulent
  • Bone-in
  • Grass-fed
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Jack's: Eat within 24 hours of opening and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preparation: Remove lamb from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5.
Place in a roasting tin, brush with a little oil and season.
Place in centre of preheated oven. For a well-done roast, cook for the recommended time on front of label (10 minutes per 100g). For a medium roast, reduce cooking time to 7 minutes per 100g. During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tip: For meat that falls off the bone, cook for longer and at a lower temperature.
Important: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
Return to

  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55 Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy780kJ / 188kcal1950kJ / 470kcal
Fat14.6g36.5g
Saturates6.8g17.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.1g35.3g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Small

3 stars

Very,disappointed, if this is a half a shoulder. The lamb,couldn't have been very big.

I wanted the lamb half shoulder from the Collar bo

2 stars

I wanted the lamb half shoulder from the Collar bone . I received the shoulder blade which I did not want.

Succulent

5 stars

Excellent. Moist tender and juices made good gravy. I have to say it is how you cook it. Do Not roast it, cover with foil for two hours. Then remove foil and baste. Let it cook until a little brown. Excellent.

Halal or not?

1 stars

Is this lamb from the UK or New Zealand? If it's from NZ it shouldn't be marked as RED TRACTOR approved as NZ has Halal lamb. This is deceiving.

Poor value

1 stars

I expect some waste when ordering this joint, but just under half the joint delivered to me was waste product (bone and fat). Which makes this a very expensive joint.

