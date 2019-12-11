By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb Half Leg Joint

2(9)Write a review
Tesco Lamb Half Leg Joint
£ 5.75
£5.75/kg

Offer

  • Energy1802kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates14.0g
    70%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 721kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Half lamb leg.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • A prime cut prepared with the bone in for a rich flavour
  • From trusted farms
  • A prime cut prepared with the bone in for a rich flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Oven 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5. Place joint in a roasting tin. Loosely cover with foil, then roast in centre of pre-heated oven for 6 minutes per 100g (medium), or 8 minutes per 100g (well done). During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking time. When cooked remove from the oven, re-cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before carving. Tip: Before cooking, lightly brush the lamb leg with oil, and sprinkle with sea salt, black pepper, crushed garlic and fresh rosemary.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in New Zealand, packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions
  • Remove lamb from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
  • Oven
  • 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Place joint in a roasting tin. Loosely cover with foil, then roast in the centre of pre-heated oven for 6 minutes per 100g (medium), or 8 minutes per 100g (well done). During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking time. When cooked remove from the oven, re-cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before carving.
  • Tip
  • Before cooking, lightly brush the lamb leg with oil, and sprinkle with sea salt, black pepper, crushed garlic and fresh rosemary.
  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking times accordingly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy721kJ / 173kcal1802kJ / 432kcal
Fat10.7g26.8g
Saturates5.6g14.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g47.8g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Lamb fatty

1 stars

Bought this for Sunday dinner Absolutely disgusting there was more fat than meat Not value for money wouldn't buy again

Terrible

1 stars

This has got to be the smallest half leg of lamb I’ve ever purchased. There was only enough meat in there for one person. The rest was all grissel and fat.

I wouldn't buy New Zealand lamb again.

2 stars

Very disappointed,just about got a dinner for two. Very fatty. Try to get English lamb.

Good value

5 stars

Good quality and value for money

Mutton dressed as lamb.

1 stars

I bought this product a week ago thinking it was a real bargain. I was surprised to find that for lamb it was tough and tasteless. I don't think this was half leg of lamb at all. It was more like part of a leg joint off some old sheep. Definitely "Mutton dressed as Lamb"

tasteless will not be buying this again

1 stars

smelled of bacon while roasting it and had no taste when cooked

What a pity the cooking time wasnt on packaging. W

1 stars

What a pity the cooking time wasnt on packaging. We cooked it to the letter and it was so undercooked we had to throw it away. Was left with burnt potatoes and watery cabbage. Won't buy this again

Good flavour, but leg too small

4 stars

It was too small! I ordered 1.5 kg but received only half of that. Good job that I was not having visitors! Flavour was good but I hate carving the lower leg, but the reipe alled for a larger piece of lamb. I realise that this was a picker problem, not the leg of lambs problem, but I would have prefered a larger piee to be used in more meals this week!

what i got is not what the picture shows didn't re

2 stars

what i got is not what the picture shows didn't realize until it had been put away i am disabled so could not help only sign for it disappointed regular customer.

