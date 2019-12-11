Tesco Lamb Half Leg Joint

Lamb fatty
Bought this for Sunday dinner Absolutely disgusting there was more fat than meat Not value for money wouldn't buy again
Terrible
This has got to be the smallest half leg of lamb I’ve ever purchased. There was only enough meat in there for one person. The rest was all grissel and fat.
I wouldn't buy New Zealand lamb again.
Very disappointed,just about got a dinner for two. Very fatty. Try to get English lamb.
Good value
Good quality and value for money
Mutton dressed as lamb.
I bought this product a week ago thinking it was a real bargain. I was surprised to find that for lamb it was tough and tasteless. I don't think this was half leg of lamb at all. It was more like part of a leg joint off some old sheep. Definitely "Mutton dressed as Lamb"
tasteless will not be buying this again
smelled of bacon while roasting it and had no taste when cooked
What a pity the cooking time wasnt on packaging. We cooked it to the letter and it was so undercooked we had to throw it away. Was left with burnt potatoes and watery cabbage. Won't buy this again
Good flavour, but leg too small
It was too small! I ordered 1.5 kg but received only half of that. Good job that I was not having visitors! Flavour was good but I hate carving the lower leg, but the reipe alled for a larger piece of lamb. I realise that this was a picker problem, not the leg of lambs problem, but I would have prefered a larger piee to be used in more meals this week!
what i got is not what the picture shows didn't realize until it had been put away i am disabled so could not help only sign for it disappointed regular customer.