Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillets

4(5)Write a review
Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillets
  • Energy1446kJ 348kcal
    17%
  • Fat26.4g
    38%
  • Saturates12.5g
    63%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb neck fillets.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • Selected for its natural marbling and rich flavour
  • From trusted farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 180ºC/Fan 160ºC Gas 4. Remove all packaging and place fillets in a casserole dish along with your choice of stock and vegetables. Cover and place dish in centre of pre-heated oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes until tender.
Tip
For an even fuller flavour, try brushing the fillets with a little oil and browning in a hot frying pan for two minutes either side before adding to the casserole dish. Try thickening the cooking stock with cornflour to make a smooth gravy.
Hint
Cooking in a slow cooker will save energy.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fillet (150g)
Energy964kJ / 232kcal1446kJ / 348kcal
Fat17.6g26.4g
Saturates8.3g12.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.4g27.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Cooked in a slow cooker the meat just falls apart

5 stars

Cooked in a slow cooker the meat just falls apart so tender and no waste. Makes a lovely stew with carrots and onions.

Not worth the cost....

2 stars

2 small pieces for a disgusting price! Just shocked me giving them to my guests. I wont be buying them at that price again for so little meat.

Best kebab meat ever

5 stars

My first order of this meat allowed me to make best kebabs ever. I cut one of the two pieces into long strips about 10mm wide then marinade with Al'fez Harrisa (spread thick for hot spicy and thin for mild and flavourful) Allow 30 mins or so to infuse the meat then slide onto steel skewers threading in and out like a sewing stitch. Because the meat is thin, only 20 minutes at 170C required in the oven, this gives you time to prepare your pittas. This meat will fill 2 x white pitta breads with salad added. Well done Tesco, great meat.

Versatile and flavoursome

5 stars

Although expensive I find these neck fillets perfect for making meals such as Irish stew & dumplings (instead of lamb chops) and cooking in oven with vegetables. Always flavoursome.

very good value and easy to use

4 stars

It was good quality. I had to trim a bit of skin off but not much waste. I cut it into large cubes, pan fried it briefly in hot oil and then cooked it in the oven 160o on a bed of ratatouille which I had in the freezer for about 1.5 hours. the ratatouille dissolved to make a delicious sauce and the lamb was very tender.

