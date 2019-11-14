Tesco British Lamb Neck Fillets

Cooked in a slow cooker the meat just falls apart
Cooked in a slow cooker the meat just falls apart so tender and no waste. Makes a lovely stew with carrots and onions.
Not worth the cost....
2 small pieces for a disgusting price! Just shocked me giving them to my guests. I wont be buying them at that price again for so little meat.
Best kebab meat ever
My first order of this meat allowed me to make best kebabs ever. I cut one of the two pieces into long strips about 10mm wide then marinade with Al'fez Harrisa (spread thick for hot spicy and thin for mild and flavourful) Allow 30 mins or so to infuse the meat then slide onto steel skewers threading in and out like a sewing stitch. Because the meat is thin, only 20 minutes at 170C required in the oven, this gives you time to prepare your pittas. This meat will fill 2 x white pitta breads with salad added. Well done Tesco, great meat.
Versatile and flavoursome
Although expensive I find these neck fillets perfect for making meals such as Irish stew & dumplings (instead of lamb chops) and cooking in oven with vegetables. Always flavoursome.
very good value and easy to use
It was good quality. I had to trim a bit of skin off but not much waste. I cut it into large cubes, pan fried it briefly in hot oil and then cooked it in the oven 160o on a bed of ratatouille which I had in the freezer for about 1.5 hours. the ratatouille dissolved to make a delicious sauce and the lamb was very tender.