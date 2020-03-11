Nivea 2 In 1 Cleanser & Toner 200Ml

2in1 cleanser toner review
I’ve been using this at night for about a month now and can already see such an improvement in my skins complexion. I’ve also noticed how much softer my face feels, I was nervous about it causing blemishes but it’s the opposite. It also has a lovely fresh scent. I’d definitely recommend.
Great
Great - no nasties in it and feels nice on skin.
Excellent product
Soft,creamy, leaves skin feeling soft and clean. Familiar Nivea gorgeous fragrance. The next day my face feels very soft and smooth, nourished.