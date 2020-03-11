By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea 2 In 1 Cleanser & Toner 200Ml

5(3)Write a review
Nivea 2 In 1 Cleanser & Toner 200Ml
£ 1.50
£0.75/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Daily Essentials 2in1 Cleanser & Toner with Bio Argan Oil and Bio Aloe Vera gently cleanses and remove make-up. Suitable for Sensitive Skin.
  • Removes daily impurities and make-up
  • Moisturises the skin to help keep its natural moisture balance
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Glucoside, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Panthenol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Citronellol, Eugenol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

2in1 cleanser toner review

5 stars

I’ve been using this at night for about a month now and can already see such an improvement in my skins complexion. I’ve also noticed how much softer my face feels, I was nervous about it causing blemishes but it’s the opposite. It also has a lovely fresh scent. I’d definitely recommend.

Great

5 stars

Great - no nasties in it and feels nice on skin.

Excellent product

5 stars

Soft,creamy, leaves skin feeling soft and clean. Familiar Nivea gorgeous fragrance. The next day my face feels very soft and smooth, nourished.

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Nivea Daily Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml

£ 1.50
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

£ 1.75
£0.04/each

Nivea Rich Daily Moisturiser Cream Dry Sensitive 50Ml

£ 2.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here