Tesco Breakfast Apricots In Juice 300G

Delicious flavour and just the right size for me. .
Love these! Soft and succulent. Ideal at any meal 😊
I found this product had a very laxtive effect. Upset my tummy for 24 hours!
Not as nice as tesco Apricots in juice, will not be buying again. Why don't you sell Del Monte Apricots in their own juice instead of in syrup?
I like this so much I buy it every time
Really tasty and so many in the tin, would recommend these
Excellent quality. I use some every morning with my cereal. My reason for buying originally was as one of the five per day. This is a very tasty way to be healthy.