Tesco Breakfast Apricots In Juice 300G

4(7)
Tesco Breakfast Apricots In Juice 300G
£ 1.10
£6.12/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy676kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars31.3g
    35%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 451kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Apricots in apple juice.
  • SOFT & SWEET Plump and juicy, great with cereal and yoghurt
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Apricots, Apple Juice From Concentrate, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

180g

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (150g)
Energy451kJ / 106kcal676kJ / 160kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate23.8g35.7g
Sugars20.9g31.3g
Fibre2.6g3.8g
Protein1.0g1.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious flavour and just the right size for me. .

Love these 😊

5 stars

Love these! Soft and succulent. Ideal at any meal 😊

I found this product had a very laxtive effect. Up

2 stars

I found this product had a very laxtive effect. Upset my tummy for 24 hours!

Not as nice as tesco Apricots in juice, will not b

2 stars

Not as nice as tesco Apricots in juice, will not be buying again. Why don't you sell Del Monte Apricots in their own juice instead of in syrup?

lovely taste & texture

5 stars

I like this so much I buy it every time

Delicious

5 stars

Really tasty and so many in the tin, would recommend these

A tasty way to be healthy

5 stars

Excellent quality. I use some every morning with my cereal. My reason for buying originally was as one of the five per day. This is a very tasty way to be healthy.

