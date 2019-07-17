By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg
£ 1.10
£0.11/100g
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy520kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to serve UHT custard.
  • THICK & SWEET, Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • THICK & SWEET, Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown. Best before end: See top of carton

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be served hot or cold.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl.
For best results Heat on full power for 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stir then heat on full power for another 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stir before serving

Hob
Instructions: May be served hot or cold
Empty contents into a saucepan
For best results Heat gently for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently
Do not allow to boil

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy416kJ / 99kcal520kJ / 123kcal
Fat2.9g3.6g
Saturates1.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate15.7g19.6g
Sugars11.5g14.4g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein2.2g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

It used to be thick and creamy but it’s changed ov

2 stars

It used to be thick and creamy but it’s changed over the past 2 months now it’s thin and watery, such a pity.

I bought this as it was lovely to eat

4 stars

I bought this as it was lovely to eat

This says THICK custard but actually it is very th

2 stars

This says THICK custard but actually it is very thin and runny, it also has a funny indescribable taste to it,

Handy to keep for a quick dessert

4 stars

Always have a carton in the cupboard to use if I don't want to make hot custard.

Very nice and creamy

5 stars

Bought this as a quick addition to a pudding and was pleasantly surprised at how nice if actually was.

prefered a tin

1 stars

Did not like it in a box

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste and very convenient

