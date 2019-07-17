Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

It used to be thick and creamy but it’s changed ov
It used to be thick and creamy but it’s changed over the past 2 months now it’s thin and watery, such a pity.
I bought this as it was lovely to eat
This says THICK custard but actually it is very th
This says THICK custard but actually it is very thin and runny, it also has a funny indescribable taste to it,
Handy to keep for a quick dessert
Always have a carton in the cupboard to use if I don't want to make hot custard.
Very nice and creamy
Bought this as a quick addition to a pudding and was pleasantly surprised at how nice if actually was.
prefered a tin
Did not like it in a box
Great taste
Great taste and very convenient