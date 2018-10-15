By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Fat Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

£ 1.10
£0.11/100g
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy453kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to Serve reduced fat UHT Custard
  • SILKY SWEET Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted  Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Stabiliser  (Sodium Triphosphate), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)



 

 
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl.
Stir before serving.
Heat on full power for 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stir then heat on full power for another 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stir before serving

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan
For best results Heat gently for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently
Do not allow to boil

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy362kJ / 86kcal453kJ / 107kcal
Fat1.5g1.9g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate15.6g19.5g
Sugars11.5g14.4g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein2.2g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
40% less fat than Standard Tesco Ready To Serve Custard--

handy carton easy to open,easy to heat if required and has very natural taste,husband will not have anything other than this.

5 stars

I have been buying this for about a year husband won't have anything but this product.

