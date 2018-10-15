Tesco Low Fat Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

handy carton easy to open,easy to heat if required and has very natural taste,husband will not have anything other than this.
I have been buying this for about a year husband won't have anything but this product.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl.
Stir before serving.
Heat on full power for 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stir then heat on full power for another 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stir before serving
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan
For best results Heat gently for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently
Do not allow to boil
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Carton. composite widely recycled
1kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|362kJ / 86kcal
|453kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|19.5g
|Sugars
|11.5g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|40% less fat than Standard Tesco Ready To Serve Custard
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019