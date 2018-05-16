By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green Giant Salad Crisp Sweet Corn 150G

Green Giant Salad Crisp Sweet Corn 150G

3 tablespoons (80g) contains:
  • Energy259 kJ 62 kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324 kJ/77 kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet corn kernels in brine.
  • Green Giant sweetcorn provides you with 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Green Giant sweetcorn is corn on the cob put in a tin in less than 8 hours.
  • Green Giant sweetcorn is made out of 100% natural ingredients.
  • 80g of drained sweet corn = one of your five recommended daily servings of fruit & veg
  • Naturally sweet
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Corn, Water, Salt, Contains naturally occurring Sugars

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See end of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply drain and serve hot or cold

Number of uses

Contains at least 1 portion

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please freephone us with your questions or comments
  • 0800 89 77 77 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.greengiant.eu

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g3 tablespoons (80 g) contains%* (80g)
Energy324 kJ/77 kcal259 kJ / 62 kcal3%
Fat1.7 g1.4 g2%
of which0.4 g0.3 g2%7.4 g
Carbohydrate11.8 g9.4 g4%
Fibre2.5 g2.0 g-
Protein2.4 g1.9 g4%
Salt0.40 g0.32 g5%
saturates---
sugars---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 1 portion---

