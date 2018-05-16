Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 35Cl

Product Description
- Blended Scotch Whisky
- The UK's Number 1 Whisky, The Famous Grouse, has always been well-respected for its taste, quality and smoothness. Its long-term commitment to excellence is recognised by the Royal Warrant through the Appointment of Her Majesty The Queen, first established by Queen Victoria and maintained to the present day.
- The vision for The Famous Grouse has always been simple: to create the best quality blended whisky. Expertly crafted from the finest malt whiskies, married together and blended with exceptional grain whiskies, The Famous Grouse offers a rewarding range of characteristically smooth and perfectly balanced whiskies.
- The Famous Grouse whisky has a golden and bright appearance, with a well-balanced range of flavours from candied fruits to soft spices and hints of oak.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Scotch Whisky Blenders Matthew Gloag & Son Ltd
- A marriage of finest scotch whiskies matured in seasoned oak casks
- 40% Vol
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Alcohol Units
14
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy neat, dilute with a little water or serve over ice. Mixes perfectly with ginger ale
Name and address
- Glenturret Distillery,
- Crieff,
- PH7 4HA.
Return to
- Matthew Gloag & Sons Ltd,
- Perth,
- Scotland,
- PH7 4HA.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
350ml ℮
