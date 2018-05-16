By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 35Cl

image 1 of Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 35Cl
£ 9.00
£25.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blended Scotch Whisky
  • The UK's Number 1 Whisky, The Famous Grouse, has always been well-respected for its taste, quality and smoothness. Its long-term commitment to excellence is recognised by the Royal Warrant through the Appointment of Her Majesty The Queen, first established by Queen Victoria and maintained to the present day.
  • The vision for The Famous Grouse has always been simple: to create the best quality blended whisky. Expertly crafted from the finest malt whiskies, married together and blended with exceptional grain whiskies, The Famous Grouse offers a rewarding range of characteristically smooth and perfectly balanced whiskies.
  • The Famous Grouse whisky has a golden and bright appearance, with a well-balanced range of flavours from candied fruits to soft spices and hints of oak.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Scotch Whisky Blenders Matthew Gloag & Son Ltd

  • A marriage of finest scotch whiskies matured in seasoned oak casks
  • 40% Vol
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy neat, dilute with a little water or serve over ice. Mixes perfectly with ginger ale

Name and address

  • Glenturret Distillery,
  • Crieff,
  • PH7 4HA.

Return to

  • Matthew Gloag & Sons Ltd,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland,
  • PH7 4HA.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

350ml ℮

