We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Walnut Halves 250G

3.6(10)Write a review
Tesco Walnut Halves 250G
£ 3.90
£15.60/kg

Per 25g

Energy
701kJ
170kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
15.5g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2805kJ / 679kcal

Product Description

  • Walnut halves.
  • HIGH IN MANGANESE Harvested at the peak of the season for a rounded, mildly bitter flavour
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2805kJ / 679kcal701kJ / 170kcal
Fat61.9g15.5g
Saturates5.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate9.9g2.5g
Sugars1.8g0.5g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein18.2g4.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

View all Plain Nuts & Seeds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

ha ha halves? more like walnut pieces with a few

3 stars

ha ha halves? more like walnut pieces with a few bonus halves! the quality is just about OK.

good

4 stars

Unlike a lot of bagged nuts there are very few that are broken and 99 % are of the halves are firm and tasty, with only 1% not up to standard (black and slightly soft) i never gave them 5 stars. because of those.

Not many halves!

1 stars

Nice flavour but sadly hardly any halves, mostly pieces. Not much good when wanting halves to decorate a cake.

Very good product

4 stars

Very good product

very nice and taste great

5 stars

very nice and taste great

Perfect!

5 stars

Lovely buttery flavour and the halves were not broken. Highly recommend.

Quality is OK but why not give us the list of coun

3 stars

Quality is OK but why not give us the list of countries from which you buy your walnuts? Its a basic consumer right to know where the food you eat comes from!

Really good.Taste lovely fresh and tasty!

5 stars

Really good.Taste lovely fresh and tasty!

Plastic packaging non recyclable

1 stars

Plastic packaging non recyclable

great nuts

5 stars

good

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here