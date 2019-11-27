By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Shockwaves Volume Mousse Ultra Strong 200Ml

3(1)Write a review
Shockwaves Volume Mousse Ultra Strong 200Ml
£ 2.75
£1.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Volume Mousse
  • Shockwaves Volume Mousse 200ml is a crucial part of any complex hairstyle and ensures that your hair has certain volume and grace. For a flexible and touchable hairstyle that lasts up to 24 hours use Shockwaves Volume Mousse. Perfectly boosts your volume and conditions your hair while maintaining a long lasting hold. Our volume mousse protects your hairstyle from humidity and UV rays while providing that smooth, non-sticky feel. Shockwaves Volume mousse helps to defend from styling heat, leaving your hair looking great and ready for a style fix of your choice. Wella Shockwaves, style the moment, your style, your moment, your way.
  • Hold level 5
  • Hair mousse
  • Volumises
  • Conditions
  • Helps defend from styling heat
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/Eau, Propane, PVP, Butane, VP/VA Copolymer, Isobutane, Chitosan, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-16, Formic Acid, Fragrance/Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Cetrimonium Chloride, Laureth-4, Methylparaben, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well, hold can upside down
  • Distribute evenly in damp hair
  • Blow-dry with thick-round brush or with head upside down.
  • Extra Styling Tips:
  • For an even distribution, apply mousse to comb then run through your hair

Warnings

  • Danger
  • Extremely flammable aerosol
  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
  • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.
  • Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
  • Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Do not inhale intentionally.
  • The can must be completely empty before disposal.
  • Use exclusively for intended purpose.
  • Do not spray onto the eyes.

Name and address

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

Return to

  • Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger Extremely flammable aerosol Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. The can must be completely empty before disposal. Use exclusively for intended purpose. Do not spray onto the eyes.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

A bit sticky

3 stars

Not as good as the John Freida one. This one is a bit sticky and seems to have less conditioner in it.

Usually bought next

Silvikrin Maximum Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Shockwaves Power Hold Spray Ultra Strong 250Ml

£ 2.75
£1.10/100ml

Shockwaves Shaping Mousse Curl 200Ml

£ 2.75
£1.38/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here