Tesco Brazil Nuts 250G

Tesco Brazil Nuts 250G

£3.55

£14.20/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 25g
Energy
720kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
17.1g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2878kJ / 698kcal

Brazil nuts.
HIGH IN FIBRE Collected at their crunchiest from the Amazon rainforest
Pack size: 250G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

