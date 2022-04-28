We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cashew Nuts 250G

3.8(16)Write a review
£ 3.10
£12.40/kg

Per 30g

Energy
776kJ
187kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2586kJ / 624kcal

Product Description

  • Cashew nuts.
  • SOURCE OF MAGNESIUM Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2586kJ / 624kcal776kJ / 187kcal
Fat50.9g15.3g
Saturates10.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate18.8g5.6g
Sugars5.6g1.7g
Fibre4.3g1.3g
Protein20.5g6.2g
Salt0.03g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View all Plain Nuts & Seeds

16 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice

5 stars

It tastes nice and fresh.

Delicious

5 stars

Please note that you need to pop them in the oven until golden. Note that there is NO added salt. I think the bad reviews are from people who like their nuts browner and saltier. We love these because there is no salt and grill them to our taste.

Bland

1 stars

Taste of nothing even when toasted, will not he buying again!

You silly people! They're 'soft' because they're n

5 stars

You silly people! They're 'soft' because they're natural, unroasted!! Peanuts are the same, get educated!!

Soft but solvable

2 stars

Most cashew nuts I buy in UK are soft. I pop them into the oven on a tray, frying pan or eve a microwave to refresh nuts. Once slightly golden leave on kitchen cloth to go cold. Then they are crunchy! Sadly, not everyone has that precious time.

Delicious!

5 stars

Moorish, addictive and yummy. Always taste fresh.

there are a few comments saying they're soft, its

5 stars

there are a few comments saying they're soft, its because they're raw and not roasted.

Soft

1 stars

Very soft, tasted stale. Won’t be buying again as this is the second time they have been like this. Dated till October so why? Do not recommend, worst cashews I’ve ever had.

We love them!

5 stars

We love them!

YUK! YUK! YUK!

1 stars

VILE, TASTELESS and SOFT

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

